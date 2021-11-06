New Lutheran location opens doors for community tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network is hosting a community open house Saturday to display the new 60-bed Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Located at the corner of Van Buren and West Main streets, the hospital will open for patient care on November 13. The community is invited to tour the facility Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I am pleased that Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be completed months ahead of schedule. Our community is going to benefit from a hospital that is designed with the total patient experience in mind,” said Twilla Lee, CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital. “We are thankful to the many individuals who contributed to this undertaking. We would like to especially acknowledge the construction team who diligently worked on this project, including Weigand Construction.”

Lee shared that there has been a broad multidisciplinary team working on a coordinated effort to move into the new hospital.

“Both hospitals will be operating simultaneously beginning at 6 a.m. on November 13,” explained Lee. “This will continue until the last patient is safely moved to their new location or discharged.” It is expected that the move will be completed by noon or earlier that day.

Lutheran Health Network announced the new hospital in 2017 and construction began in 2019 on the 194,000 square foot, $118 million project. More information about the community tour is available online.