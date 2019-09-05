New-look railroad overpass unveiled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A roadroad overpass just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne got a facelift.

City of Fort Wayne Community Development and Public Works staff joined representatives of the Businesses on Broadway association to celebrate the completion of the Broadway railroad overpass beautification project on Thursday. The overpass is located near Broadway and Michigan Avenue, just south of Taylor Street.

The project included painting of the overpass, signage on both the north and south sides of the overpass, and walkway and lighting upgrades.