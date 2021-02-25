New live-steaming cameras allow parents to see baby in NICU 24/7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a newborn is placed in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), parents and baby may have to spend some time apart. To enhance the family experience and alleviate some of the stress of being separated, Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital have installed live-streaming cameras so parents can see their infants.

The cameras’ live-streaming capability enables parents and other family members to see their child’s progress 24/7. Parents and other family members log on through a secure network with a personal password – the camera is at the bedside, capturing every moment in real-time.

“No one ever wishes for their infant to be in the NICU, it is such an emotional journey for a parent,” says Dupont Hospital’s NICU Team Specialist, Shelby Albertson, RN, BSN. “When a parent has to leave their child in our care so they can return to work or care for their other children, it is never easy. We hope by offering a 24/7 live stream camera, we can ease the transition for families that are unable to be at the bedside with their baby.”

As a mother of twins, Danyel Smith-Jackson says she loves the cameras.

“I love being able to see my baby anytime I want to check-in. It gives me peace of mind. Dad and I enjoy being able to now be home with one of our girls and still be able to check on the other anytime, until she comes home, too,” Smith-Jackson said.

Lutheran Health Network said the easy-to-access app includes a One-Way Patient Update tool that enables the clinical staff to send parents vital updates and precious moments through text, photo or recorded video.

“The app/cameras are very user friendly. They make it so easy for us as nurses to communicate information with parents when they can’t be here with their little ones. I just love that parents have the ability to check-in anytime they want,” said Monica Arney, RN at Lutheran Hospital.

The implementation of this new technology allows parents to be active members of their baby’s care team, Lutheran Health Network said. Staff can work with parents more efficiently and parents will be ready when it’s time to take their baby home.

Lutheran Hospital and Dupont Hospital are certified as Perinatal Centers and as Level III Obstetric Care and Level III Neonatal Care Centers by the Indiana State Department of Health, the press release said. Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital have also been designated Blue Distinction® Centers+ for Maternity Care from Anthem, Inc., which recognizes quality maternity care and expertise.