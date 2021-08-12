New Lighthouse Community Center opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has a new Lighthouse Community Center on East State Boulevard.

The facility allows the organization to expand their programming and significantly increase the number of people they can help who are struggling with life-altering additions.

In a post on Facebook, board president Lydia Henschen said, “We, at The Lighthouse, have heard the concerns of our community, its desire that someone would “step up” to help those who are struggling, and this new expansion is our answer to their call and an invitation to our community to join with us as we use our God given talents and abilities to make a difference in the world around us.”

The new center will also allow for 12 additional beds and the opportunity to open a food bank. Officials plan to offer spiritual counselling and weekly chapel meetings to the public.

The facility is expected to open in September.