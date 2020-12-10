New light sculpture installed in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new light sculpture has been installed in downtown Fort Wayne.

“77 Steps” includes more than 300 hanging tubes with colored lights that run the length of the alley way.

“This engaging new sculpture invites people into our downtown alley network to explore all the beautiful art our partners have worked hard to create and install,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m grateful for the dedication of the DID, Art This Way, the Public Art Commission and so many individuals who are transforming our alleyways into a destination for everyone to enjoy.”

“77 Steps” is located in the alley between 113 and 127 West Berry St. The sculpture is named after the 77 steps it takes to walk from one end of the alley to the other.

“It’s wonderful and it looks so good at night. We’ve already added lights to the murals and spend their evenings downtown in these areas, but to now have a piece of artwork that changes colors and does all these exciting things, that just adds another layer to what is becoming a really dynamic experience,” said Alex Hall, Manager.

The sculpture was designed by Kelty Tappy Design, Inc., a local architecture firm that has been in business since 1999. The design team includes Matt Kelty, Jeff Tappy, Nathan Abel, Ethan Anderson, Alejandro Flores, Sophie Vorndran and Nathan Walz.