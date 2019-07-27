New lettuce wrap on the menu at PF Chang’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since launching the brand 25 years ago, PF Chang’s has kept the same lettuce wraps on the menu. Now, they are switching things up, adding the Dynamite Shrimp Lettuce Wrap.

The dish features Asian slaw, tempura shrimp, a spicy sauce, and Asian salsa. PF Chang’s adds the dish to their original chicken lettuce wrap, and vegetarian option.

At the same time, the restaurant is launching a nationwide contest for the next lettuce wrap dish. The top winner gets $25,000 and bragging rights, because their dish will make it onto menus across the U.S. The top three prize winners will win a trip to Las Vegas for a cook-off in early September. Second and third places will receive $5,000.

Folks will be able to vote, too.

PF Chang’s is located at Glenbrook Square. Learn more about the contest by clicking here.