New lab facility opens for Indiana State Police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) has a new lab facility that hopes to increase the production capacity for lab work.

The ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning on the completed project, which began in 2014 to replace the current 40-year-old facility.

The building features multiple labs, office space and plenty of room for growth as the facility will complete lab work for 18 counties.

“This is really not about us. It’s a great facility for our troopers to work out of, but it’s really for our communities. And those who have been victims or have had family members that have had very violent crime. And 99 out of 100 people dressed like me they tell you the same thing it’s not about us, its about what we represent. And what we are capable of doing for other people not for ourselves,” said Doug Carter, Superintendent for ISP.

ISP leaders are eager to use the facilities to bring closure to families who are victims of crimes.