New Kelley dealership opens, Auto Mall move crosses halfway point

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The transformation of land at Illinois Road and I-69 into a Kelley Automotive Group complex has passed the halfway mark. A third dealership has opened with two more in the works.

Monday was celebrated as the opening of Kelley Jaguar Land Rover. Tom Kelley told WANE 15 he has worked since 1999 to secure the franchise for the Summit City. It took a trip to New Jersey and some help from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

“Because of this new auto mall, they decided to come to Fort Wayne,” Kelley explained. “They had never been in Fort Wayne before. It’s the icing on the cake for us. We already opened our Volvo store. We’ve already opened BMW Mini. We still have Cadillac, Buick GMC, a super carwash a detail center and a body shop to complete. We’re about half way done and we’ve got about 12 to 14 months to finish it.”

Construction has been happening along Grand National Drive, the frontage road that is being built to loop around the Kelley businesses and Menards store. It will also connect to Avenue of Autos in the back of the 14/69 Auto Mall.

The Kelley name has had the biggest presence in the Auto Mall and a move to the new location has some worried about the future appearance of the strip that includes a NAPA store and Gerber Collision and Glass body shop.

“There’s a number of buildings that people are looking at,” Kelley added. “I’m confident that they’ll be repurposed sooner than later, but anything we can do with road access and those kind of things to make it repurpose quicker and for a better purpose, we’re all for that.”