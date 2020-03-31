New jobless claims ‘eye-popping’ as northeast Indiana manufacturers layoff thousands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thousands of northeast Indiana workers have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to “eye-popping” figures released Tuesday.

According to Department of Workforce Development unemployment insurance reports released Tuesday, the total number of claims statewide more than doubled last week, going from 53,608 the previous week to 120,331 last week for a total of first-time claims 173,939 in the two-week period.

Locally, Allen County had 9,950 initial claims last week, a 179.4% increase from the week before of 3,561. Noble County recorded 2,328 initial claims, up from 300 the week before. DeKalb County added 1,366 new claims, up from 382 the week before, and Huntington County registered 1,180 initial claims last week compared to 304 the week prior.

According to Rick Farrant with Northeast Indiana Works, at least 12,630 manufacturing workers in northeast Indiana have been laid off.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, called the numbers “clearly unprecedented.”

“If we thought the first week’s numbers were high, it’s even more eye-popping this week,” said Blakeman. “The scope of the public-health closures and diminished consumer spending is coming into focus at this point. The scale is clearly unprecedented.”

And the layoffs aren’t done. Farrant said the numbers will likely continue to grow, and Blakeman explained that researchers are starting to see significant employment claims in counties that have more manufacturing presence like Adams, Elkhart, Noble and LaGrange counties.

Retailers, too, are laying off workers, which Blakeman said should also add to the issue.

“We don’t have industry-specific information about the claimants, but the effects of sheltering in place must be widespread with these numbers,” said Blakeman. “We can anticipate more first-time claims going forward as employers who had initially furloughed workers laid them off this week, such as Macy’s and Kohl’s.”

Farrant said WorkOne Northeast career centers continue to get a steady stream of inquiries about how to file for unemployment benefits. Those in need of unemployment insurance should visit the Indiana Department of Workforce Development unemployment site at www.unemployment.in.gov to file.