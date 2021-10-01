New Jersey man killed in crash on toll road in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A New Jersey man was killed Thursday night in a crash along the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.

Police and medics were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 116 mile marker of Interstate 90, 5 miles west of the S.R. 9 interchange, on a report of a crash involving two commercial vehicles. Crews arrived to find a Freightliner straight truck rear-ended a Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer in the westbound lanes.

According to an Indiana State Police report, traffic was backed up in the area due to a lane closure at the 114 mile marker, and the semi was stopped in the right lane. The straight truck driven by David Sabanadze, 40, of Elmwood Parks, New Jersey did not brake before it drove into the back of the semi, state police said.

Sabanadze was trapped in the cab and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

The report listed unsafe speed and following too closely as contributing factors to the crash.

State police said it’s too early to know if there was a medical episode, fatigue, chemical substance impairment, or driver distraction that may have also contributed.