New Jefferson Pointe road, roundabout get preliminary approval

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Jefferson Pointe fountain area is shown from WANE 15's building cam on July 1, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A proposed plan for a new road and roundabout at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center has gotten preliminary approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The commission heard plans for the project and nobody opposed them at Monday's meeting.

The new street would run through the interior of the shopping center.

A roundabout is also part of the plan. The mall's developer wants to build it near the center of the campus.

The project would allow shoppers to reach stores that are currently only accessible on foot to drive up to them in vehicles.

City officials appear to be on board with the plan and hope that it will be a positive addition to Fort Wayne.

"We hope that it keeps them as a long-term viable place that people love to go and shop and have a good time," Patrick Zaharako, Fort Wayne City Engineer, said about the proposed project.

Entrances are planned on Illinois Road and West Jefferson Boulevard.

There's not an exact timeline for construction yet, but the roundabout is expected to be finished sometime next year.

The project is up for final approval next week.