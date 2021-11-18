New IV infusion spot focuses on health and wellness; how it works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vitality Health and Wellness in Fort Wayne has been open for less than a week and welcomes all to come get recharged with IV hydration.

It uses top of the line IV nutrient infusions to helps guests with wellness and meeting health goals. Each IV can be mixed and catered to specific needs. IV infusions range from $129 to $189 and take about an hour to do. Other services include shots that are $34 each to help with immunity, appetite control, and metabolism boosting. A complete menu can be found on the website.

Upon arrival a nurse will assist in insuring the IV line, and then customers sit comfortably in a lounge while the infusion is injected. Heated massage chairs are coming soon for customers to feel comfortable while receiving a treatment.

The infusion lounge is looking to add Peptide Therapy and a Weight Loss Program in the near future.

The center posts special offers on Facebook, Instagram or on the website. Thursday, the lounge is offering a 15% discount on “The OG” infusion. Saturday, November 27 the lounge will donate 50% of proceeds to Helping Hands Foster Closet from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vitality Health and Wellness is located at 6319 Constitution Dr. in Fort Wayne. Call (260)432-9013 for more information or to make an appointment. The office is closed Monday – Wednesday. Hours open are below:

Thursday: 10:00 am – 06:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am – 06:00 pm

Saturday: 09:00 am – 05:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 04:00 pm