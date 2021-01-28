New IU Health medical office to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University Health will continue to expand with a new medical office in southeast Fort Wayne.

The new office will be in South Gate Plaza off of Pettit Avenue and will offer primary care, including virtual visits and x-ray.

“We are excited about the continued expansion of IU Health in Fort Wayne,” said Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Fort Wayne. “Opening this office is another step forward in our commitment to provide excellent healthcare to our community.”

IU Health Primary Care Fort Wayne – Southeast will open on Feb. 1.

Hector Perez, MD and Cynthia L. Vanderbosch, MD will offer their services at the facility, IU Health said. Both providers specialize in family medicine.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a part of IU Health and opening our new practice in the South Gate Plaza location,” Dr. Perez said. “I believe that IU Health, along with the resources available to us, will have a positive and much needed impact on our community.”

“I have enjoyed my IU Health career over this last 18 months,” Dr. Vanderbosch said. “It has been a great pleasure to work with such talented and dedicated people that comprise IU Health. I am anticipating the experience at our Southgate office to be just as supportive and am looking forward to working with Dr. Perez and the patients in the area. “

The expansion of services supports IU Health’s goal of enhancing well-being in the Fort Wayne community while meeting demand for primary care by bringing new providers into the market.

“I applaud this quality healthcare investment into Southeast Fort Wayne, meaning that residents will have more ready access to primary care physicians and services,” said councilwoman Sharon Tucker. “IU Health is taking a good first step in partnering with the Southeast quadrant with this new office and facilities.”