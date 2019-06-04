New Italian Market coming to the ’07 neighborhood

The ’07 neighborhood is growing, and continues to get new eateries. One that Hoch Associates announced they are working on is an Italian Market.

It is set to open this fall in October, and the neighbors are excited. Starting back in April, 9 Fort Wayne businesses, including the Antonuccio’s Italian Market and Wine Cellar, received grants from the city of more than 200,000 dollars.

The Friendly Fox is just a few buildings down on the corner of South Wayne Avenue and West Foster Parkway. Matthew Capps is one of the owners who is waiting for the market to come to the area.

“We are super excited, it’s nice to have another local family have another local business in the ’07. It should be really nice to have a nice market to compliment the resturant with wines, meats and things.” Capps said.

The unique market will bring an Italian taste to the area. The Antonuccio’s Italian background will shine through bringing something different to the neighborhood.

Hoch Associates announced the new project on social media with a design plan. The president of Hoch Associates, Architect Jim Hoch, says it has a special meaning to him, growing up in the ’07 neigborhood himself. He plans to keep the old architecture feel but also bring the new space to life.

“In my childhood these were little neighborhood centers where you could basically get all the goods that you needed on a daily basis.” Hoch said.

From the feedback they have recieved, the whole community is excited for this new market.

“Everyone has had really good feedback, and has been wanting something a little bit more local and different than what we have here, the ’07 pub and bravas and things, it should compliment the area and all the different foods we have around.” Capps said.