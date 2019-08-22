New ideas sought for old bakery

An “available for lease” banner hangs on the side of the former Aunt Millie’s bakery downtown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Work has begun to turn the former Aunt Millie’s downtown bakery into something new.

Back in October, WANE 15 learned Chuck Surack and the Sweetwater group made a deal on the Pearl Street facility. The move came after Aunt Millie’s announced a plan to close the bakery that had a history going back more than 100 years in downtown Fort Wayne.

As part of the sale, a deal was made to keep 125 bakery employees in the corporate headquarters at the complex.

At the time of the purchase, Surack told WANE 15 he didn’t have any concrete plans for the building.

“The property’s proximity to The Landing, riverfront development – including the Sweetwater Stage – and other ventures makes it central to Fort Wayne’s future,” Surack said. “We are excited to be part of downtown revitalization and plan to continue to invest in and help support further growth in our city.”

Signs appeared this week on several properties around Pearl Street, including the bakery, that say space is available to lease. The properties were listed by Sweet Real Estate Brokerage.

According to a statement from Surack, the buildings are being listed to help him “find the right ideas and businesses to put in there.”

Along with the bakery, this building in the 400 block of W. Main St. now sports an ‘available for lease’ banner.

In addition to the four acre bakery, an ‘available for lease’ banner was hung on the building in the 400 block of W. Main Street, west of the main bakery. That structure has garage space between Ewing St. and Fairfield Ave.

A facelift has also started on the building in the 200 block of W. Main St., directly across Pearl St. from the bakery. It has also been listed as being available to lease.