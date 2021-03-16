New ice cream shop planned for White Swan Plaza, and it’s 80s themed

Entrepreneurs Rusty Ammerman and Angela Lanning are pictured inside the new Rusty’s Ice Cream at 9171 Lima Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new ice cream shop is set to open later this month on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Rusty’s Ice Cream will be located at 9171 Lima Road, in the White Swan Plaza. The shop will serve “super-premium” ice cream in an 1980s-themed atmosphere, complete with fluorescent colors and a jukebox.

“Super-premium” ice cream is dense and super rich, with at least 14 to 16 percent milk fat. Rusty’s will serve a variety of flavors with a selection of toppings, as well as sundaes, milkshakes and Swirlies (think the DQ Blizzard). Dairy-free and sugar-free options will also be available.

Rusty’s is owned by local entrepreneurs Rusty Ammerman and Angela Lanning.