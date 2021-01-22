New ice cream shop coming to downtown Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A historic building in downtown Bluffton is getting a sweet new look.

“It really came from my grandma,” Mari Topp said. “She passed away in March and I watched her serve others my whole life and I was just really inspired by that. I knew I wanted to serve somehow and in some way.”

Chip, Angie and Mari top are the new owners of Toppings Ice Cream. Mari plans to manage the store.

The store is located at the corner of Johnson and Main Street in downtown Bluffton.

Outside the shop

Inside the shop

Currently, the Topp family is renovating the old building. Inside new lights, paints and bathrooms are being added. The wood floor is original and is planning to be restored as much as possible.

Once complete it will take patrons back in time.

“We felt like it was making an investment in our town and that made sense to us,” Angie Topp said.

“Just to keep an old building and give it a new life is a nice thing for downtown,” Chip Topp said.

The family hopes construction will be complete and the doors open by the end of March.