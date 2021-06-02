New Huntertown outdoor market to open June 19

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A new outdoor marketplaces scheduled for the third Saturday of every month from June to October has announced it’s first day.

Allen County Marketplace announced it will hold its first market day on June 19 at the Huntertown Family Park, 2114 Woods Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. This is the first marketplace of its kind slated for the Huntertown and northwest Allen County area.

The Marketplace is the brainchild of Steve and Michelle Lebrecht of Fort Wayne. The Lebrechts said they love attending markets and missed their availability during the pandemic.

“We started talking about how much we loved going to markets,” said Michelle Lebrecht. “We’ve been kicking around the idea of starting a new market for a year because we both love event planning, and we love going to markets.”

Allen County Marketplace said it will combine the best parts of farmers markets, flea markets, craft shows and antique shows into an open-air setting that is family-friendly and free of charge to attend.

“This is a niche marketplace for people who are making things that have nowhere to go to sell them,” she added. “Farmers markets will usually only allow 10% of their space to vendors selling non-food items. We want to allow vendors selling jewelry, artwork, pottery, pet items, soaps, home décor, produce, refurbished and repurposed items, and prepared food items. We want this to be a market of uniquely crafted items, and not one that features huge packs of imported socks or t-shirts. We’re after artists, crafts people, and barn pickers with unique items. We’re also hoping to have food trucks participating.”

In addition to the marketplace, the Huntertown Family Park features 17 acres of usable event space, including an amphitheater, two pavilions, a dog park, concession stands, cement walkways and restroom facilities. Free parking will be available at the park as well as at neighboring manufacturing facilities.

For more information, contact Michele Lebrecht at 260-873-3481 on Facebook or email at allencomarketplace@gmail.com.