FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne announced in February that their new shelter would house twice as many cats and dogs. Officials from the organization updated WANE 15 on the paw-gress of their new facility.

On October 24., staff and volunteers signed and left their paw prints on the final beam of the building. The last beam was raised at the Portal of Promise entry way. It’s where all future transported pets will enter the building. The new facility is located at 901 Leesburg Road.

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne: Staff and volunteers gather for last beam to go up.

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne: Dog imprints paw on the last beam.

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne: Executive Director Jessica Henry-Johnson signs beam.

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne: Beam being raised

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne: Beam about to be placed.

Courtesy of Humane Fort Wayne: Final beam placed on new facility.

“We had a ground breaking in June, and here we are just a few months later really and the bones to the whole building are there, even the kennels spaces are almost complete,” said executive director Jessica Henry-Johnson. “It’s really exciting, hats off to Weigand Construction and all the sub contractors because they have been on the move and we are going to be in our new facility in June of 2024.”

Humane Fort Wayne has just over $1 million of their public campaign left to raise. Those funds will go toward all the animal equipment and furnishings inside the new building.

A link to donate and more information on the new facility can be found here.

