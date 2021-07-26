New housing construction underway on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A partnership between the City of Fort Wayne, Habitat for Humanity and the TenPoint Coalition will being new housing construction to the city’s southeast side.

“The role is actually building off of what we’ve already started building relationships,” said Pastor Lewis A. King, of the TenPoint Coalition. “When we talked to habitat early on they wanted to be able to be introduced to that were adjacent to the property we actually walked right up to the houses introduced them and started that process of building relationships.”

The City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services provided a grant to help fund the construction of two new homes on Drexel Avenue in the Oxford neighborhood across from Weisser Park elementary.

The homes will be 1,100 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Both will also include sheds.

The homes will be ready for occupancy by February 2022. The organization says it will be selecting a family to move into the home in the next 3 to 6 months.