FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— A rezoning petition application has been filed with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission to build a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in southwest Fort Wayne.

The application is for 7324 W. Jefferson Blvd., the northwest corner at the intersection of W. Jefferson Blvd. and Aboite Center Rd. The proposed 4-story hotel would have around 100 rooms.

In order to build the hotel, the property must be rezoned from C1 (professional office and personal services use) to C2 (Limited commercial use).

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission now has to vote on whether or not to recommend the rezoning to city council.