New high tech crime unit coming to Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County will soon have a new high tech crime unit.

The Indiana State Police was previously responsible for requests related to high tech crime. Due to a backlog of requests, area prosecutors asked state legislators for the funding to help law enforcement and prosecutors analyze digital evidence on cell phones, social media, etc.

Legislators then divided the state into 10 regions. Each region was then given $285,000 to either develop their own high tech crime unit or to partner with a unit within the region.

Allen County will be responsible for eight other counties in northeast Indiana. The unit will also partner with Indiana Tech and the Fort Wayne Police forensics crime lab.

“The whole purpose of the grant is to use some student interns and a coordinator, which we will hire, to assist not only our local law enforcement but law enforcement in our other eight counties,” said Karen Richards, Allen county Prosecuting Attorney.

Funding from the grant will help cover software licensing and salaries for the interns and the coordinator.

Richards hopes that the new unit will have a quicker turn around time and help law enforcement to help prosecute violent crime.

A grand opening date has not been released.