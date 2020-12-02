New health clinic opens in southeast Fort Wayne

The following information was provided by Parkview Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Alliance Health Centers, a newly created independent clinic, is now open in Fort Wayne at the Lafayette Medical Center, 2700 Lafayette St., Suite 050. The facility expands access to care for medically underserved residents in southeast Fort Wayne.

Initially offering primary care services for patients of all ages, the clinic is focused on serving those who face barriers to receiving care but is open to the entire community. It is located in the 46806 ZIP code, which is a federally designated health professional shortage area.

In January 2020, Parkview Health and Park Center announced the purchase of the Lafayette Medical Center building with the intent of expanding existing services and creating greater access to care. The two organizations helped create Alliance Health Centers, which operates as an independent entity governed by its own community board.

“As an independent, community-based clinic, Alliance Health Centers can better serve the residents of southeast Fort Wayne,” said Brooke Lockhart, the clinic’s chief executive officer. “We will not only serve as a healthcare provider, but also as a connection to community resources that can help residents overcome barriers and improve their overall well-being.”

Alliance Health Centers will offer a sliding fee scale discount for services, available to those who qualify, and will not turn away anyone for inability to pay. A certified navigator will be onsite to assist all area residents, not just patients, with applications for Indiana Health Coverage Programs such as Medicaid. Additionally, the clinic will refer patients to community resources for support with needs such as transportation, housing and utility assistance.

The clinic will operate under federal guidelines and apply for what is known as Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike status, making it eligible for cost-based Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and potential future grant opportunities.

As a collaborative partner, Parkview Health will provide financial and operational support to the clinic. It has invested in the startup of the clinic and will also staff the clinic with providers from Parkview Physicians Group. Park Center will also offer support, including collaborating to provide mental health services.

“As we looked at options to expand access to care in southeast Fort Wayne, it became clear that Alliance Health Centers would be a great fit for the community,” said Keith Crews, senior vice president, primary care, Parkview Physicians Group. “We are proud to staff the clinic with Parkview providers and will continue to collaborate with Alliance Health Centers and Park Center to meet the needs of our patients.”

Parkview’s collaborative partnership with the clinic is also part of an effort to address disparities in healthcare.

“Alliance Health Centers helps bridge a gap for residents of southeast Fort Wayne,” said Marlon Wardlow, senior vice president, equity and inclusion, Parkview Health. “This clinic will help residents overcome barriers to receiving the care they need, and address some of the social determinants of health that we know can impact their long-term health and well-being.”

Alliance Health Centers currently has one nurse practitioner, and two physicians are set to begin seeing patients in January. All are accepting new patients. More information about the clinic can be found at www.myalliancehealth.org. To make an appointment, call 260-266-0780.