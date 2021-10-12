New health clinic for Allen Co. employees opens at Citizens Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Commissioners and officials with the Lutheran Health Network held a ribbon cutting ceremony to open a new on-site health clinic for county employees.

The clinic, located in the basement of Citizens Square, is available to employees and their dependents who are members of the county’s medical insurance plans. In some cases, the commissioners said the services may be free depending on the insurance plans chosen.

Employees and dependents can receive medications, wellness assessments, annual physicals, sports physicals and acute care visits at the clinic. Lab work is also available with a physician’s order.

“The rising cost of providing health care benefits is an obstacle that all employers face,” the commissioners said. “It is even more burdensome for government employers who must pay for those benefits with precious taxpayer dollars. In addition to the obvious health benefits for employees, the services offered by this clinic have the potential to save county taxpayers money on future health care claims.”

The clinic is managed by Lutheran Health Network’s RediMed division and is staffed with a medical assistant to help the mid-level nurse practitioner who is supervised by a physician.

“Lutheran Health Network has a long-standing relationship with Allen County to provide care for its employees,” said Scott Teffeteller, LHN Market CEO. “We are pleased to expand this relationship to provide an onsite clinic that offers Alen County employees convenient access to excellent health care.”

The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.