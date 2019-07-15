New Haven’s Police Chief announces retirement

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) After 23 years on the force, the city’s top cop is retiring. New Haven’s Facebook paged announced Police Chief Henry McKinnon will leave the department.

He’s served in many roles including road patrol, D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T Officer, Student Resource Officer, Detective, Deputy Chief and Chief of Police. Chief McKinnon has been Chief since March 2016.

The Police Department’s Facebook page released a statement about his retirement:

“We will miss him, but wish him well in his future endeavors! Help us thank him for everything he has done for our city.”