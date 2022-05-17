NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Jury Pool in New Haven will open for the season May 28, the city’s Parks & Recreation Department announced Tuesday.

The popular pool at 1702 Glencoe Blvd. will be open from 12:30-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays “due to current staffing issues.”

The parks department said it would reconsider the pool schedule if staffing issues improve.

Swim lessons and swim team work will still be held Monday through Friday, the parks department said.