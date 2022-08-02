FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A sure sign that summer is winding down is when public pools start to close for the season.

The last day Jury Pool in New Haven will be open is Sunday, August 7. The pool will be open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting through that day.

An estimated 400,000 people have visited Jury Pool since if reopened back in 2011 according to New Haven Parks and Recreation. In June 19,087 people came to the pool, making it the 2nd best June for attendance in the pool’s history.

On a related note, the New Haven Community Center Park Splash Pad will be open 9am-9pm through

Labor Day.