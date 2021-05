NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Jury Pool in New Haven will open for the season Saturday, May 29.

New Haven Parks and Recreation said the pool will be open 7 days a week from 12:30-8 p.m. It will be open on Memorial Day and July 4 from 12:30-5 p.m.

Jury Pool did not open in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about Jury Pool, call the New Haven park office at 749-2212 or Jury Pool at 245-0152