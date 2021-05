NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The city of New Haven will hold its Annual Memorial Day Ceremonies at Schnelker Park at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The public is invited to attend in honoring and mourning the military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The American Legion Band will begin playing patriotic music at 9:15 a.m. with the Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Coffee, water and soda will be available at the Chesty Puller Cafe.