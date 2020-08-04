New Haven to spray for mosquitoes Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven residents are asked to remains indoors Wednesday as crews spray for mosquitoes around the city.

The city will spray Wednesday from 8-11:30 p.m., weather permitting.

“To alleviate concerns during the spraying period, we are asking residents to remain indoors while the crew is in your area,” the city said in a news release.

The city said the Allen County Health Department has collected samples to test for the West Nile virus and a “possible positive test in an area” was discovered. That has forced the spraying.

The boundaries for the spray area are:

U.S. 930 to the North

Moeller Road to the South

Sheridan Road to the West

Hartzell Road to the East

If spraying is delayed due to weather, spraying will be backed up one day at a time, the city said.

Additional details from the city of New Haven:

Residents can do their part to control mosquito breeding by emptying flowerpots and other containers, replacing water in birdbaths, cleaning out clogged gutters and eliminating other sources of standing water on their property. Un-rimmed tires should be covered or taken to tire businesses for recycling.

Another way to prevent mosquitoes from breeding is by cleaning out swimming pools or putting a tight cover on them. Residents should also check the lids of trash and recycling containers. Ensure the lid tightly fits the container.

Also, we recommend residents wear pants and long-sleeve shirts and use insect repellent on clothes and exposed skin when spending time outside.

For additional information, please contact Utility Superintendent at (260) 748-7056.