New Haven to celebrate Independence Day with new parade

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven will hold a parade to celebrate Independence Day this year.

The parade will be held July 4 at 11 a.m. It will begin at the corner of Main Street and Broadway Street, and run to Schnelker Park.

A community picnic will follow with live entertainment and food.

The event is a new tradition in New Haven, the city said.

With the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the city said the viewing area of the parade will be “spaced out.” Residents are asked follow social distancing guidelines and not congregate in one area, and wear face masks.

Stage 5 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Plan is set to begin July 4. At that point, retail stores, malls, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can all open at full capacity, and conventions, sporting events and fairs and festivals can be held. The city of New Haven said if the stage is pushed back for any reason, the July 4 celebration would be postponed.

The city is currently accepting applications for parade participants and food vendors. Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 12. Applications are available at NewHaven.IN.gov or on the city’s Facebook page.

High school and college graduates that live in New Haven are also encouraged to participate in the parade. Graduates to complete a parade entry form and list the school they attended as the ‘organization.’