New Haven teen uses quarantine time and construction skills to brighten cousin’s day

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven teen used his extra time at home these last few weeks to make social distancing easier on his cousin.

Bryant Wake, 13, likes building stuff and has been known to help his family with projects and has even built things for his siblings, like a sandbox table and a playhouse. When the Stay at Home order came down, he suddenly found himself with a lot of time on his hands. He decided to take on the challenge of building another playhouse, this time for his cousin.

“She’s always told me how she wants one and I figured since I have some much time on quarantine that I might as well just build one for her,” said Bryant.

Finishing the school year at home has not been ideal for Charlotte Mattson, 8.

“I’ve been a little sad because my best friends are at school and now I don’t get to see them,” said Charlotte.

Charlotte has been a little lonely, and a little bored so she asked Bryant if he could make her a playhouse big enough for her to stand in, and he got to work with a little help from his dad.

“My dad’s a contractor so he kind of helped me and told me how to do stuff,” said Bryant.

Charlotte has been in the playhouse that Bryant built last year for his siblings but she still was not prepared when the time came for her to see the final product of her playhouse.

“My mouth opened so wide. It’s so big and I just think it’s awesome. I think it’s amazing that he took all that time just to build this for me.”

While he was sure she would be happy with the playhouse, he did not expect her reaction to be as big as it was.

“I was really suprised of her reaction,” said Bryant. “On TV, you see those reactions where people always cover their mouth and run over to the person who did it and hug them. I didn’t expect all that to happen.”

In all, it took about three weeks for Bryant to get enough good weather days to finish the project, but it was all worth it because not only did he get to brighten Charlotte’s day, but he also got to spend time doing something he loves.

“It just keeps me busy and to me, it’s really fun to do,” said Bryant. “I get to see how stuff happens and I think it’ll help me because I want to be a contractor when I get older.”

Although the playhouse is finished being built, it’s not quite done yet. Charlotte plans on painting the playhouse herself once she picks the right colors.