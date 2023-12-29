NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The city of New Haven welcomed newly elected officials to office at their Swearing-In ceremony Friday.

Incumbent Mayor Steve McMichael, Clerk-Treasurer Angie Hamrick, and the new Chief of Police James Krueger are all officially now in office.

Elected city council members for each district and at large were also sworn in as well, including; Matt Newbauer (District 1), Jeff Turner (District 2), Craig Dellinger (District 3), Mike Mowery (District 4), Amelia Gascoigne (District 5), Bob Byrd (At-Large), and Terry Werling (At-Large).

Chief Krueger brings 17 years of experience with him, as he began his career in law enforcement in 2006 in the Allen County Police Reserve program. He said one of his biggest goals for the department in the new year is officer training.

“I feel it’s very important because defensive tactics, if anytime you have subject resistance, the sooner you can end that usually the safer it is for everybody, the officer and the subject as well, as well as any bystanders,” Chief Krueger said.

Chief Krueger said New Haven is a great community and that he’s excited to serve in his new role.

“We’re a growing community, with Mayor Steve McMichael, he’s working very hard to get new businesses in, and I think it’s a very exciting time to be in New Haven, live in New Haven,” Chief Krueger said, “It’s historically a safe community to live in, and I just look forward to serving the community.”

As far as trends go, Chief Krueger said ideally they see the same trends the Fort Wayne sees. He said the departments do a good job of working together.

“We usually just tackle the trends together and anytime Fort Wayne needs anything from us, I want to be there to help them and they’ve always extended their helping hand to us anytime,” Chief Krueger said.