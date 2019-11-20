New Haven scrap metal reclamation facility to expand, add jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A copper reclamation and production company announced plans Wednesday to invest nearly $16 million and add up to 30 new jobs at its facility in New Haven.

SDI La Farga, a joint venture between Steel Dynamics and Spain based La Farga group began operations at its plant at 1640 Ryan Road in 2012.

“We have had tremendous growth since our inception, which is a testament to our teammates,” SDI La Farga president Kurt Breischaft said. “This expansion will help us better serve our customers in the Midwest, and specifically in Indiana. We’ll be able to operate more efficiently, ramp up our production, and create more jobs in New Haven, which has been a great place to do business.”

Currently, SDI La Farga produces 180 million pounds of finished product per year using one furnace to melt and refine copper. The expansion will add a second furnace allowing the company to produce copper 24 hours a day, increasing capacity by 250 million pounds annually.

SDI La Farga plans to hire additional production shift and logistical employees. Interested applicants may learn more and apply online at SDILaFarga.com.