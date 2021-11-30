New Haven rolls out new 311 app for city services

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven has launched a new 311 platform that allows residents to report issues and request services around the community.

The app was created in partnership with “SeeClickFix,” a tool that allows citizens to publicly document quality of life concerns in their neighborhood..

With this app, members of the New Haven community will be able to provide City staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently.

“It’s very geared towards communities of our size to help us monitor what’s going on in our community and get things fixed as fast as they can,” said Pone Vongphachanh, New Haven’s Community and Economic Development Director.

Watch below for a demo on what features are available with this tool:

Download the “SeeClickFix” mobile app on Android and iPhone. Once you download the app, search for New Haven, Indiana, and begin reporting any issue.