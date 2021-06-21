New Haven receives 3-Star AchieveWELL designation

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – City of New Haven has announced that it has received the 3-Star AchieveWELL designation through the Wellness Council of Indiana.

The Wellness Council of Indiana developed the AchieveWELL program to assist employers in creating a corporate culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts, the press release said.

“AchieveWELL is divided into three levels: 3-Star, 4-Star and 5-Star. Each level requires a set of standards to be achieved before an organization can qualify. [The] City of New Haven will be recognized by the Wellness Council of Indiana and Indiana Chamber of Commerce,” the city said.

City of New Haven’s designation shows that it has established a blueprint to lay the foundation for a strategic workplace well-being program. The city said it plans to continue the efforts and pursue the 4-Star and 5-Star level.

“We are very excited to have New Haven recognized as a 3-Star organization. The New Haven Wellness Initiative’s purpose is to help our employees achieve their health goals, and to provide our employees a safe and healthy environment to work in. I am very proud of the work our employee council has put into our program and am looking forward to see the program grow.” said Elizabeth Hoffman, Human Resource Director. The Wellness Council of Indiana is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about the AchieveWELL process, contact Christina Stafford at 317-671-3990 or Christina@wellnessindiana.org or visit www.wellnessindiana.org.