The drive-thru runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 412 Broadway Street New Haven, IN 46774.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Navy Club Ship 245 will host a Christmas dinner drive-thru on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The menu includes ham, potatoes augratin, dressing, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Each meal costs $9. Cash or check payments will be accepted.

The drive-thru runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 412 Broadway Street New Haven, IN 46774.

Guests are encouraged to use the back parking lot off of Main Street for pick-up.