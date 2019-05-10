New Haven Middle School to be torn down in EACS transition

East Allen County Schools is shifting its buildings. The district is razing New Haven Middle School and moving its seventh and eighth grade students to the New Haven High School campus which will become a 7th through 12th grade school.

The sixth-grade students will be attending New Haven intermediate School, a new building being built on Highway 30.

“Our seven through 12 buildings will now be in sync with each other,” said EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong. “So, it allows us to have our seventh and eighth graders have more opportunities for curriculum opportunities of, for example, taking Spanish or the math classes earlier like algebra, pre-algebra.”

At a board meeting Thursday night, the EACS board approved the renaming of New Haven High School to New Haven Jr./Sr. High School to reflect its inclusion of seventh and eighth grade students.

This is part of the district-wide construction project approved two years ago.

“Well if everything goes according to schedule, this coming fall, New Haven intermediate will open as planned, and it will be grades three through six again and then our seven through 12 building will be open again this fall,” said Hissong. “It’s currently open, and our seventh and eighth graders are still at the middle school at this time, but by the fall, they will move over to the new building with the new seventh and eighth grade wing that has been created on New Haven High School, and so they will be as one campus starting this fall.”

The current EACS school year ends May 22nd. The district said it plans to raze New Haven Middle School this summer.