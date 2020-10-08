New Haven mayor tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael has tested positive for the coronavirus, the city announced Thursday.

McMichael had been experiencing mild symptoms since early Monday morning, the city said. He has stayed home since.

The city said McMichael “feels well” and is working from home.

Officials have notified the individuals that he was in close contact with during the infectious period. The city said it is “taking the necessary precautions to prevent further spread within our organization.”