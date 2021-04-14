New Haven Mayor proclaims April as National Donate Life Month

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – In honor of National Donate Life Month, which happens every April, Mayor Steven McMichael is proclaiming April as National Donate Life Month in New Haven.

“One person is added to the National Donor Waiting List every 10 minutes adding to the over 107,000 people already waiting for donations,” the New Haven Mayor’s Office said. “One donor could save eight lives and heal the tissue of 75 people.”

To spread awareness and information, painted rocks with messages supporting organ donation and information on how to register will be placed around the City of New Haven. In addition, a wall of hope is being created on boards that have been placed in several city buildings, thank you cards will be sent to to health care heroes and teachers as well as chalk art in front of city facilities.

Friday is National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, and Mayor McMichael is encouraging everyone to wear blue and green to share the Donate Life message.

For more information on Donate Life Indiana, or to register as an organ donor visit

www.DonateLifeIndiana.org.