New Haven mayor hospitalized 7 weeks after COVID diagnosis

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael has been hospitalized nearly two months after testing positive for the coronavirus.

McMichael shared the news on his Facebook page.

McMichael tested positive for COVID-19 in early October. He said he had a mild case, and worked from home at the time.

Since, though, McMichael said he’s dealt with “nearly daily extreme fatigue” and difficulty breathing.

This week, McMichael experienced extreme difficulty breathing and chest pain. He was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and admitted.

McMichael said tests “look good.” “I am confident I’ll be OK,” he said.

“Please take COVID seriously,” the mayor said. “I had what would be characterized as a mild case in early October and I am still not back to living a normal life.”