New Haven Mayor: city will not require masks in city owned facilities

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael announced the city will not be requiring masks in city owned facilities.

Mayor McMichael told WANE 15 that as of April 6th, “masks will no longer be required inside of city owned facilities. We do however ask our employees that if a resident comes in to take care of city business, and they request that the employee put a mask on, they respectfully do so.”

The city will also not impose additional restrictions on businesses.

“I’ve said for the past year and I’ll continue to say it, I trust the good people of New Haven to make the right decisions for themselves and their families,” Mayor McMichael said.

If a business has posted that they request that people wear masks, the city asks that the individual respect the request of the private business.