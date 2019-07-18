New Haven Mayor appoints new police chief

New Haven Mayor McDonald is appointed Jeffrey McCracken to the position of Chief of Police on Thursday, July 18 (Courtesy/New Haven Police Department)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Mayor McDonald appointed Jeffrey McCracken to the position of Chief of Police on Thursday.

McCracken’s appointment comes after the retirement of Chief Henry McKinnon on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Mayor McDonald said, “I welcome Jeff as our new Chief of Police for the City of New Haven, I am fully confident in Jeff’s ability to lead. He has been dedicated and has pursued excellence in his Police career, I am looking forward to his leadership of the New Haven Police Department.”

Chief Jeffrey McCracken is currently a Detective and he has been a police officer for the City of New Haven since 2006. As a member of the New Haven Police Department, McCracken has held several positions within the department, including Patrol Officer, Detective, Emergency Response Team Member, Internal Affairs Investigator, Voice Stress Operator, Crash Investigator, Drone Pilot, Narcotics Detective, Field Training Officer, and Deputy Coroner.

Chief McCracken graduated with honors from Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2006. He has received meritorious awards from the New Haven Police Department as well as recognitions from the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for his service.

Chief McCracken will officially start his duties on Sunday, July 21, 2019.