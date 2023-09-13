NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The mayor of New Haven announced concrete plans Wednesday for the development of a sports complex in the city that’s projected to eventually have an economic impact worth millions.

Together with Indianapolis-based Card & Associates, the city of New Haven is taking the next steps to develop the space, called “Fields of Grace”. Mayor Steve McMichael announced the update during the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Economic Development Summit.

“I’m excited to update you, that the City of New Haven and Card & Associates has prepared the first draft of the Fields of Grace masterplan,” McMichael said. “Fields of Grace is envisioned as a sports-tourism destination that will provide quality of place and complimentary amenities.”

According to a release, the indoor space is set to include at least five hardwood courts for basketball and volleyball, pickleball courts, turf and convention space. Outdoors, there will be eight multi-use fields with a focus on baseball and softball.

Public-private funding options are now being considered as well, the release said, and the city and Card & Associates have been working to establish a destination masterplan development that could ultimately create an annual economic impact of $50 million.

The fieldhouse is planned to be built on Minnich Road near the intersection of Moeller Road.

Here’s a bird’s-eye view of the concept: