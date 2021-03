NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael announced that a new splash pad and playground will be coming to the town this year.

This project is part of the Regional Stellar Program. Mayor McMichael, believes the new community center park features will become the hub of New Haven.

Photo courtesy of New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael

“We have those days were it might be 80 or 90 in September…eventually a football field…. this will be the hub of New Haven activity very soon,” Mayor McMichael said.

Construction is set to begin in April.