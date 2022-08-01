NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael is publicly launching his re-election campaign.

McMichael said it was a tough decision to run again, but decided with the opinion of friends like Congressman Jim Banks that he wasn’t finished being mayor yet.

One thing he said he plans to do if he gets re-elected is to emulate the city of Fishers’ mental health alliance. He said as leaders, it’s important to remove the stigma around mental health.

McMichael said that’s not the only thing he wants to work on.

“The other thing that we’re working on is an initiative called NAAC – the New Haven All Abilities Council,” McMichael said. “To celebrate diversity in our community, to celebrate that not all of us have the same abilites. Some like to refer to those as disabilites, I refer to them as different abilites, or all abilites, so we’re excited to get to work on those things as well.”

McMichael will be on the ballot in 2023.