New Haven looking for projects for annual day of service on Patriot Day

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven announced it is partnering with NeighborLink Fort Wayne to continue the annual day of service.

“In recognition of September 11th, we will be promoting a week-long initiative of giving, kindness and caring” the city said.

The New Haven team will work with NeighborLink to identify exterior projects within the New Haven community that can be completed in one day. To be considered for this year’s event, projects need to be submitted by Aug. 6 on the NeighborLink website. The city said it will not be able to provide any guarantee that a project will be selected.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the NeighborLink website. When registering, reference New Haven Patriot Day in the message line.