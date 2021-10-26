New Haven HS freshman wrestler claims gold in U15 Pan Am games

New Haven HS Freshman Julianna Ocampo will compete for Team USA in the U15 Pan Am wrestling games in late October.

OAXTEPEC, Mexico (WANE) – A New Haven High School freshman claimed a gold medal in her first international wrestling tournament.

Julianna “Jules” Ocampo finished atop the podium in the 46 kg category at the U15 Pan Am games in Mexico City. Ocampo finished over a pair of wrestlers from Mexico.

Ocampo currently trains with her family’s “Beast Mode Wrestling Academy” in Waterloo and hopes to qualify for the Olympics in the near future.

Read Ocampo’s story on her wrestling career and how she learned the sport at a young age.