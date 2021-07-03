New Haven hosts Independence Day celebration

The celebration kicked off with an opening ceremony at Canal Landing. After that was the parade, featuring over 30 different groups, marching south on Broadway to Schnelker Park.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven hosted its second annual Independence Day Picnic and Parade on Saturday.

“It’s amazing to actually see people out,” said Angela Clawson, a New Haven resident. “I love being out and among the people in a crowd, so it’s been nice to be able to get out and catch up with you may not have seen in a while.”

The celebration kicked off with an opening ceremony at Canal Landing. After that was the parade, featuring over 30 different groups, marching south on Broadway to Schnelker Park.

That was followed by the picnic, which had food trucks, live entertainment, a petting zoo, a BBQ contest, a bulldog beauty contest, and a dunk tank.

The event was sponsored by Hanning & Bean Enterprise, Inc.