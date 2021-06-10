New Haven hosting Flag Day ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – On National Flag Day, the City of New Haven announced it will be hosting a ceremony to retire the current flag and raise a new flag.

The program will be held at City Hall on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The program will be open to the public and streamed live the city’s Facebook page.

The City of New Haven said it is proud to continue the partnership with Stars for Troops to collect flags.

“Stars for Troops is a nonprofit organization that collects flags to properly retire and dispose of them. They remove the embroidered stars and package them to be passed along to service members and veterans that have defended our nation and what our flag stands for,” the city said.

The city said it will begin flag collections immediate after the flag ceremony on June 14 and will go through Sept. 11. Collection boxes will be located at City Hall and at the New Haven Community Center.